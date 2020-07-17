Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.13. Luminex reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

LMNX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $774,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,667. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,837 shares of company stock worth $8,662,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $21,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 119,692 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 126,359 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

