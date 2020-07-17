Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Perficient had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 19.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

