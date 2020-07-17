Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Stock Holdings Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 251,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 376,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd alerts:

IDE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.