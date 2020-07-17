-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Compugen also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGEN shares. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at $21,471,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $4,356,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth $2,178,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,360,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 210,788 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Compugen by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 176,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 133,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.84.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

