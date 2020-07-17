Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solar Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $683.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

