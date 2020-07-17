-$0.09 EPS Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Daseke reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

In related news, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,769.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Daseke by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Daseke by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Daseke by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.