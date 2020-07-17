Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 13,531 Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 518.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of IGM Biosciences worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 113,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

IGMS stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -12.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

