Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 13,531 Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 518.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of IGM Biosciences worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 113,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

IGMS stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -12.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Century Communities Inc Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Century Communities Inc Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co.
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co.
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf
Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Vev India Growth Leaders Etf
Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 71,277 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd
Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 71,277 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd
Pfenex Inc Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Pfenex Inc Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN
Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $935,000 Stock Position in Bancorp Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $935,000 Stock Position in Bancorp Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report