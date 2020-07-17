Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,835,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 360,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,632 shares in the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura raised their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

CRBP opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $8.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.