IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.71%.

IRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove bought 15,125 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,565 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 17.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.14. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

