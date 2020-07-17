Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of MNR opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 357,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.