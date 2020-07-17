$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

