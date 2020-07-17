$0.46 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.66 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MYR Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MYR Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in MYR Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $543.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.79. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

