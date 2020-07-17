Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.08. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $340,622.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,348 shares of company stock worth $579,759. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 940.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

