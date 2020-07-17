$0.18 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Investors Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ISBC opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 58.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 63.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 550,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,997,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 385,046 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

