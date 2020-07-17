Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CENTA stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

