Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

MFC stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

