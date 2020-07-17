International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. International Money Express posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 61.48% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Money Express by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $502.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.