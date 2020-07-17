Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBRY. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) price objective (up from GBX 220 ($2.71)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 234.36 ($2.88).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.27. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 171.19 ($2.11) and a one year high of £201.30 ($247.72).

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,567.81).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

