Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.11)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.43) price objective (down from GBX 375 ($4.61)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.09 ($4.23).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 285.20 ($3.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.76. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 418.70 ($5.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

