Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $93,148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,716,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.