Analysts Anticipate AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 31.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGFS. ValuEngine lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.22. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

