Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAC. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.21. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.