M&G Investment Management Ltd Buys 310,510 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd purchased 310,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $6,772,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $462,800.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $853.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 36.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 62.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

