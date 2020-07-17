Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Sells 2,215,000 Shares

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:TPB opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.68 million, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Turning Point Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

