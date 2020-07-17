Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 19,993 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 19,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $4,224,121.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $224.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.