Johanne Choinière Sells 82,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total transaction of C$3,843,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80.

TSE DOL opened at C$48.95 on Friday. Dollarama Inc has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.25 million. Research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.44.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

