Dean Stoecker Sells 30,000 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $5,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $4,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $3,693,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $162.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,249.00 and a beta of 1.42. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

