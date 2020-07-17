Patrick J. Lord Sells 10,719 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lam Research stock opened at $343.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.24.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,655,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,366,000 after purchasing an additional 148,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,431,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $472,627,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.