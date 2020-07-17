Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAHPF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evolution Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolution Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.