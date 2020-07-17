Steven M. Winter Sells 11,336 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $3,367,358.80. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COUP opened at $297.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $314.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

