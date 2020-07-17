Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells 24,554 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,646,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $12.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

