Peter A. Ewens Sells 200,000 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $104.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

