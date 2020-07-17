Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RARE stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.28.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
