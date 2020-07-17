Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RARE stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

