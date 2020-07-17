Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DETNF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

