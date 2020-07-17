Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DETNF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

