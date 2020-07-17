Anthony J. Wood Sells 100,000 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $154.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Roku by 710.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Roku from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.