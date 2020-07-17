Stewart Butterfield Sells 180,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,988.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 145,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,912,600.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 125,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $3,972,500.00.

NYSE WORK opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.46. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in Slack by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 332,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 264,687 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $221,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Slack by 48.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

