Zacks: Analysts Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

