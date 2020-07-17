Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08.

AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 536,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.