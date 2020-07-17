Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 44,147 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

