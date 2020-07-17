Klaus Schauser Sells 37,753 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $105,280.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $4,873,500.00.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 153.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

