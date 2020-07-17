Madre Armelle De Sells 67,500 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $6,193,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $88.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion and a PE ratio of -589.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. Datadog’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

