Vep Group, Llc Sells 10,222,765 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vep Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $30,600,000.00.

Shares of PING stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

