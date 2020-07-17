Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on C. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

C stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

