Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

