Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

