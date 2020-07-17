Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.94. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 1,278,500 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 117.37% and a negative net margin of 228.04%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

