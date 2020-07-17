DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.