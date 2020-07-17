CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $537,278,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.