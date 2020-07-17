Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

NYSE:CNK opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

