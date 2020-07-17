Barclays Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.
AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $257.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.
In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.
