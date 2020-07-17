Barclays Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $257.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $269.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.